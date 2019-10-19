Listen Live Sports

Today in Entertainment History

October 19, 2019 12:00 am
 
On Oct. 19, 1952, Hank Williams and his second wife, Billie Jean, repeated their wedding vows on a New Orleans stage. Williams died less than three months later.

In 1966, The Yardbirds arrived in New York for their first North American tour. After only two dates, guitarist Jeff Beck left the band.

In 1967, Smokey Robinson and The Miracles released “I Second That Emotion.”

In 1987, Melissa Etheridge began recording her self-titled debut album.

Also in 1987, INXS (in-ex-ES’) released their “Kick” album.

In 1990, the jury in the 2 Live Crew obscenity trial in Florida asked the judge for permission to laugh out loud. Some of the jurors said it was causing them pain to hold in their laughter.

In 1991, Grant Turner, the voice of the Grand Ole Opry, died. He was 79.

In 2012, singer Justin Timberlake married actress Jessica Biel at a seaside resort in Italy.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Tony Lo Bianco (“The French Connection”) is 83. Artist Peter Max is 82. Actor Michael Gambon (“Harry Potter” films) is 79. Actor John Lithgow is 74. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 74. Singer Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers is 71. Actress Annie Golden (“Orange is the New Black”) is 68. Talk show host Charlie Chase is 67. Singer-keyboardist Karl Wallinger (WAHL’-in-jur) of World Party is 62. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 59. TV host Ty Pennington (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 55. Singer-guitarist Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 54. Actor Jon Favreau is 53. “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 50. Comedian Chris Kattan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 49. Singer Pras Michel (PRAZ mih-SHEL’) of The Fugees is 47. Actor Omar Gooding (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 43. Country singer Cyndi Thomson is 43. Writer-director Jason Reitman (“Juno”) is 42. Actor Benjamin Salisbury (“The Nanny”) is 39. Actress Gillian Jacobs (“Community”) is 37. Singer Zac Barnett of American Authors is 33. Actress Ciara Renee (“Legends of Tomorrow”) is 29. Actress Hunter King (“The Young and the Restless”) is 26.

