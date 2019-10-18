On Oct. 18, 1952, Hank Williams married his second wife, Billie Jean Jones, in Minden, Louisiana. The next day, they repeated their vows twice at two shows for concert-goers in New Orleans.

In 1966, the Jimi Hendrix Experience made its debut in Paris.

In 1967, the satiric film “How I Won the War” premiered in London. It starred John Lennon as Private Gripweed.

In 1968, Bob Wills was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Also in 1968, John Lennon was arrested in Ringo Starr’s London apartment for pot possession. The arrest became the basis for a battle by U.S. immigration officials who wanted to deport Lennon.

In 1974, Al Green’s girlfriend, Mary Woodson, shot herself to death at Green’s home north of Memphis. That was after she had thrown a pot of boiling grits on Green as he was getting out of the bathtub.

In 1988, Bruce Springsteen broke up the E Street Band, telling them he wanted to pursue his own projects. They have since reunited.

Also in 1988, the sitcom “Roseanne,” starring Roseanne Barr, made its debut on ABC.

In 2000, singer Zack De La Rocha announced he was leaving Rage Against The Machine. They have since reunited.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Dawn Wells (“Gilligan’s Island”) is 81. Singer Russ Giguere of The Association is 76. Actor Joe Morton is 72. Actress Pam Dawber is 69. Actor Jon Lindstrom (“General Hospital”) is 62. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 59. Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is 58. Actor Vincent Spano is 57. Bassist Tim Cross (Sponge) is 53. Singer Nonchalant is 46. Actress Joy Bryant (“Parenthood”) is 45. Guitarist Peter Svensson of The Cardigans is 45. Actor Wesley Jonathan is 41. Singer Ne-Yo is 40. Country singer and “American Idol” contestant Josh Gracin is 39. Country musician Jesse Littleton (Marshall Dyllon) is 38. Actress Freida Pinto (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 35. Jazz musician Esperanza Spalding is 35. Actor Zac Efron (“High School Musical,” ”Hairspray”) is 32. Actress Joy Lauren (“Desperate Housewives”) is 30. Actor Tyler Posey is 28. Actor Toby Regbo (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”) is 28.

