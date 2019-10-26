On Oct. 26, 1936, country artist Roy Acuff made his first recordings, including “Great Speckled Bird” and “Wabash Cannonball.”

In 1955, “Rebel Without A Cause,” starring James Dean, opened in New York.

In 1965, The Beatles were made Members of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.

In 1966, Liberace (lih-ber-AH’-chee) played the parts of both a good and evil pianist on “Batman.”

In 1970, the comic “Doonesbury” by Garry Trudeau premiered.

In 1978, “Hot Child In The City” by Nick Gilder hit No. 1 on the Billboard pop chart. It took 20 weeks from the time it entered the Hot 100 to reach No. 1, longer than any single before it.

In 1981, David Bowie met with Queen in Montreaux, Switzerland, to record “Under Pressure” in an all-night session.

In 1982, the hospital drama “St. Elsewhere” premiered on NBC.

In 1984, the movie “The Terminator” opened.

In 1993, Roman Catholic churches in San Juan, Puerto Rico, opened their doors for the night and urged residents to tie black ribbons on trees to protest Madonna’s first concert there.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Shelley Morrison (“Will and Grace”) is 83. Actress Jaclyn Smith (“Charlie’s Angels”) is 74. “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak is 73. Musician Bootsy Collins is 68. Actor James Pickens Jr. (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 67. Musician David Was of Was (Not Was) is 67. Guitarist Keith Strickland of The B-52’s is 66. Actress Lauren Tewes (“The Love Boat”) is 66. Actress Rita Wilson is 63. Actor Patrick Breen (“Madam Secretary”) is 59. Actor Dylan McDermott (“The Practice”) is 58. Actor Cary Elwes is 57. Singer Natalie Merchant is 56. Actor Steve Valentine (“Crossing Jordan”) is 53. Country singer Keith Urban is 52. Actor Tom Cavanagh (“The Flash,” ”Ed”) is 51. Actress Rosemarie DeWitt (“The United States of Tara”) is 48. Actor Anthony Rapp (“Rent”) is 48. Writer-actor Seth McFarlane (“Family Guy”) is 46. TV host Paula Faris (“The View”) is 44. Actress Florence Kasumba (“Black Panther”) is 43. Actor Jon Heder (“Blades of Glory,” ”Napoleon Dynamite”) is 42. Singer Mark Barry of BBMak is 41. Actress Folake Olowofoyeku (foh-LAH’-kay oh-low-wow-foh-YAY-koo) (“Bob Hearts Abishola”) is 36. Rapper Schoolboy Q is 33. Actor Beulah Koale (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 28.

