On Oct. 22, 1965, Ernest Tubb was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 1966, the Beach Boys’ song “Good Vibrations” was released. At that time, it was the most expensive single ever recorded, costing $40,000 dollars to make.

Also in 1966, “Georgy Girl” opened. It was the first movie in the U.S. to carry a Mature Audiences Only rating.

Also in 1966, “Weird Al” Yankovic took his first accordion lesson.

In 1976, drummer Keith Moon of The Who played in what ended up being his final concert, in Toronto. Moon died less than two years later.

In 1977, singer Kenny Rogers and actress Marianne Gordon from the TV show “Hee Haw” were married.

In 1996, Death Row Records founder Suge (SHUG) Knight was jailed after violating his probation for a 1992 assault.

In 2003, entertainer Liza Minelli filed for divorce from producer David Gest. The previous day, Gest had filed a $10 million lawsuit claiming Minelli beat him during alcoholic rages.

In 2007, Marie Osmond fainted on live television during ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Christopher Lloyd is 81. Actor Derek Jacobi is 81. Actor Tony Roberts is 80. Actress Catherine Deneuve is 76. Musician Eddie Brigati of The Rascals and Joey Dee and the Starlighters is 74. Guitarist Leslie West of Mountain is 74. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 67. Keyboardist Greg Hawkes of The Cars is 67. Actor Luis Guzman (“Code Black”) is 63. Bassist Cris Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 59. Actor Bob Odenkirk is 57. Christian singer TobyMac (dc Talk) is 55. Singer-songwriter Wesley Stace (John Wesley Harding) is 54. Actress Valeria Golino (vuh-LA’-ree-uh goh-LEE’-noh) (“Rain Man,” “Hot Shots!”) is 53. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 52. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 51. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 51. Director Spike Jonze is 50. Rapper Tracey Lee is 49. Actress Saffron Burrows (“Boston Legal”) is 47. Actress Carmen Ejogo (“Selma”) is 46. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) is 44. Guitarist Jon Foreman of Switchfoot is 43. Actor Michael Fishman (“Roseanne”) is 38. Guitarist Rickard Goransson of Carolina Liar is 36. Drummer Zac Hanson of Hanson is 34. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki (“Stuart Little,” ”Jerry Maguire”) is 29. Actor Elias Harger (“Fuller House”) is 12.

