October 20, 2019 12:00 am
 
1 min read
On Oct. 20, 1954, singer LaVern Baker recorded “Tweedlee Dee” in New York. It became her first major hit.

In 1973, “The Six Million Dollar Man,” starring Lee Majors, premiered on ABC.

In 1976, Led Zeppelin’s concert film “The Song Remains The Same” premiered in London.

In 1977, three members of Lynyrd Skynyrd were killed in the crash of a privately chartered plane in Mississippi. The crash took the lives of lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and backup singer Cassie Gaines.

In 1983, country singer-songwriter Merle Travis died at age 65.

In 1991, country singer Clint Black and actress Lisa Hartman were married.

In 1992, Madonna’s album “Erotica” was released, one day before her book “Sex” hit the bookshelves.

In 1998, former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell was appointed a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund.

In 2011, John Mayer had a growth removed from his vocal cord.

Today’s Birthdays: Rockabilly singer Wanda Jackson is 82. Actress Melanie Mayron (“thirtysomething”) is 67. Actress/director Melanie Mayron (“Jane the Virgin,” “thirtysomething”) is 67. Director Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire,” “Trainspotting”) is 63. Actor Viggo Mortensen (“Lord of the Rings”) is 61. Drummer Jim “Soni” Sonefeld of Hootie and the Blowfish is 55. Bassist Doug Eldridge of Oleander is 52. “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin is 51. Actor Kenneth Choi (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 48. Rapper Snoop Dogg is 48. Country singer Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town is 48. Actor-comedian Dan Fogler (“Fantastic Beasts,” “The Walking Dead”) is 43. Saxophonist Jon Natchez of The War on Drugs is 43. Actor John Krasinski (“The Office”) is 40. Bassist Daniel Tichenor of Cage The Elephant is 40. Actress Katie Featherston (“Paranormal Activity”) is 37. Actress Jennifer Nicole Freeman (“My Wife And Kids”) is 34.

