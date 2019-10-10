Listen Live Sports

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of October 10, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $12,700,483; $226.61.

2. Ed Sheeran; $8,608,538; $90.24.

3. Pink; $5,760,153; $107.92.

4. Metallica; $5,225,975; $96.18.

5. Muse; $4,093,329; $80.10.

6. Dead & Company; $2,663,455; $88.66.

7. Phish; $2,351,685; $65.73.

8. Jennifer Lopez; $2,275,577; $137.10.

9. Jonas Brothers; $1,975,147; $123.21.

10. Queen + Adam Lambert; $1,946,470; $123.74.

11. Def Leppard; $1,663,142; $127.53.

12. Ariana Grande; $1,578,338; $103.35.

13. Zac Brown Band; $1,554,017; $62.12.

14. John Mayer; $1,485,348; $105.84.

15. Florida Georgia Line; $1,417,185; $70.94.

16. Michael Bublé; $1,412,999; $112.36.

17. Dave Matthews Band; $1,320,862; $73.32.

18. Jeff Lynne’s ELO; $1,194,492; $103.86.

19. Shawn Mendes; $1,169,532; $72.47.

20. Backstreet Boys; $1,160,327; $89.22.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

