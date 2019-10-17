Listen Live Sports

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

October 17, 2019 8:08 pm
 
< a min read
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of October 16, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $12,005,015; $227.36.

2. Ed Sheeran; $8,532,087; $92.08.

3. Metallica; $5,164,485; $94.73.

4. Pink; $4,757,549; $104.94.

5. Muse; $4,602,554; $77.16.

6. Jennifer Lopez; $2,559,592; $138.74.

7. Queen + Adam Lambert; $1,909,414; $122.46.

8. Jonas Brothers; $1,771,402; $109.39.

9. Zac Brown Band; $1,710,067; $64.99.

10. Def Leppard; $1,663,142; $127.53.

11. Ariana Grande; $1,557,531; $97.67.

12. John Mayer; $1,485,348; $105.84.

13. Michael Bublé; $1,433,430; $113.00.

14. Florida Georgia Line; $1,302,714; $66.70.

15. Dave Matthews Band; $1,284,981; $74.02.

16. Shawn Mendes; $1,224,872; $73.32.

17. Iron Maiden; $1,198,167; $71.72.

18. Backstreet Boys; $1,183,567; $90.57.

19. Hootie & The Blowfish; $1,067,034; $59.88.

20. Thomas Rhett; $1,016,271; $69.54.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

