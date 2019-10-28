Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Tribes start casino gambling negotiations with Oklahoma

October 28, 2019 6:15 pm
 
SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s attorney general is beginning casino gambling negotiations with more than two dozen tribal nations, but the sides remain locked in a stalemate over whether the existing gaming compacts automatically renew at the end of the year.

Attorney General Mike Hunter described Monday’s two-hour, closed-door meeting at the Citizen Potawatomi Nation’s Grand Casino Hotel & Resort as “positive and constructive,” but offered few details about the stalemate.

Oklahoma’s new Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has taken the position that the 15-year gaming compacts expire at the end of the year and wants to renegotiate the terms to give the state a larger share of casino revenue.

The 35 tribal nations with gaming compacts are unified in their position that the agreements automatically renew after Jan. 1.

