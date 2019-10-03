Listen Live Sports

Trump tweet of Nickelback video aimed at Biden removed

October 3, 2019 1:11 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter and YouTube have removed a video from President Donald Trump that featured an edited Nickelback music video clip that took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden.

Both a Twitter post and a YouTube upload were blocked because of copyright complaints. The video featured a doctored version of the band’s 2005 music video “Photograph,” showing singer Chad Kroeger holding a photo of Biden, his son, a Ukrainian gas executive and another man.

Trump’s tweet came as the president has repeatedly criticized Democrats for launching an impeachment inquiry into his July telephone call with Ukraine’s president in which Trump pressed for an investigation of his Democratic rival Biden and his son.

A Twitter spokeswoman said Thursday the company responded “to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives.”

After Twitter acted, the White House uploaded the same video to YouTube on Thursday morning, suggesting it had produced the digital attack on Biden. By Thursday afternoon the YouTube post was blocked.

Nickelback representatives have not returned messages seeking comment.

This story has been corrected to show the music video is from 2005, not 2015.

