TV reporter climbs on classic cars, is handed walking papers

October 22, 2019 8:10 pm
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Maybe the “Good Day Sacramento” reporter thought he’d drive a little more traffic to his television station’s website when he jumped on top of a classic 1950s Thunderbird and struck a silly pose.

Instead, Angel Cardenas earned criticism of car-wreck proportions with his live broadcast for KMAX-TV from Sunday’s Sacramento International Auto Show.

The stunt quickly earned him his walking papers and the enmity of car enthusiasts everywhere.

Cardenas started his report by climbing onto the trunk of a pristine Ford Thunderbird. Later he leaped onto the hood of a new SUV.

In between, he dinged another classic T-Bird’s door.

The Sacramento Bee reported Tuesday CBS affiliate KMAX-TV fired him.

KMAX and CBS officials declined to comment. Cardenas did not respond to a request for comment.

