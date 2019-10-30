Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
US filmmaker Oliver Stone praises Putin for role in Syria

October 30, 2019 12:24 pm
 
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — American filmmaker Oliver Stone has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “stabilizing force” in the Middle East.

Stone, who made the documentary “The Putin Interviews,” made the comment Wednesday during an appearance at Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative forum.

Stone cited Putin’s support of Syrian President Bashar Assad in his country’s yearslong war. He said Russia and Iran’s “interference” in the war stopped “a possible caliphate throughout this whole region.”

The director added: “I think Mr. Putin is very concerned about peace.”

Activists say Russian airstrikes have repeatedly targeted hospitals and civilian sites in Syria’s war, something Moscow denies.

President Donald Trump pulled American troops from northern Syria, leading to a Turkish invasion in an area home to U.S.-allied Kurdish forces. Russian forces are now there as well.

