Wayne Newton’s former ranch Casa de Shenandoah sold

October 13, 2019 12:29 am
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Records show that Wayne Newton’s former home Casa de Shenandoah has been sold.

KTNV-TV reports Clark County records indicate the crooner’s former 36-acre ranch sold for $5.56 million in July.

The ranch, which includes the “white house” mansion and six other homes and stables, was sold to the Las Vegas-based Smoketree LLC.

In addition, a nearby commercial property that was home to a gift shop and theater was sold in September.

The properties were sold by the Texas-based ICSD LLC, owned by Newton fan Lacy Harber.

ICSD purchased the properties in 2010 and transformed them into a tourist attraction. However, the tourist attraction closed three years later and was placed into Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

Newton originally purchased the property in 1966. He has been performing in Las Vegas for around 60 years.

Information from: KTNV-TV, http://www.ktnv.com

