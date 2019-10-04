Listen Live Sports

‘Wow child’ is special guest of orchestra that inspired him

October 4, 2019 2:19 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — A boy who charmed the world by exclaiming “Wow!” at the end of a classical music performance was a special guest of the orchestra that inspired his delight.

The Boston Globe reports 9-year-old Ronan Mattin, of New Hampshire, and his grandparents attended a dress rehearsal at Boston’s Symphony Hall on Thursday as the Handel & Haydn Society prepared for its new season starting Friday.

The venerable orchestra launched a search for the “Wow Child” after the May concert using audio of the moment captured by WCRB-FM.

Handel & Haydn President David Snead has said it was one of the most wonderful moments he has ever had in a concert hall.

Ronan’s grandmother says her grandson listens to classical music at home and will eventually begin playing instruments.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

