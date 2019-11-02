Listen Live Sports

2 new members elected to Pulitzer Prize board

November 7, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Pulitzer Prize Board has elected two new members to its board.

Columbia University, which administers the prizes, announced Thursday that Carlos Lozada and David Remnick are joining the 19-member board composed of leading journalists and news executives across the country.

Lozada, an associated editor and book critic for The Washington Post, received the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism this year for his essays and reviews on books addressing government and the American experience.

Remnick has been the editor of The New Yorker since 1998 and wrote for the news magazine as a staff writer, covering issues on Russia, the Middle East and Europe since 1992. He has won four Pulitzers.

The board hands out the best-known awards in journalism and members serve a maximum of nine years in three-year terms.

