A fresh batch of producers selected for the 92nd Oscars

November 15, 2019 6:53 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 92nd Oscars is getting some fresh faces behind the production.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says Friday that Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain will produce the February show.

While newcomers to the Academy Awards, both are veteran producers in the industry. Howell Taylor is an Oscar-nominated producer of “A Star Is Born.” Allain, who runs the company Homegrown Pictures, has been behind films like “Hustle & Flow” and “Dear White People.”

Film academy president David Rubin says they’ll bring dynamism and excitement to the show, but it remains unclear whether there will be a host.

Last year’s host-less Oscars saw an uptick in viewership after a record-low year.

The 2020 Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on Feb. 9.

