Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda encourages shopping small

NEW YORK (AP) — With the holiday shopping season upon us, Lin-Manuel Miranda is encouraging people to take part in Small Business Saturday, an effort to shop at local, independent stores on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The actor and “Hamilton” creator says small businesses are a staple to the neighborhood.

This year, he also became a small business owner by teaming up with a group that includes theater owner James Nederlander to purchase the Drama Book Shop, a century-old store in New York City’s theater district that was in danger of closing due to high rent prices. The new location nearby will open next year.

