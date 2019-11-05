Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Alec Baldwin sues man who accused him of parking spot rage

November 5, 2019 6:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin has filed a defamation lawsuit against the man who says Baldwin hit him in the face during an argument over a New York City parking space.

Baldwin says in his lawsuit that contractor Wojciech Cieszkowski’s claim that he was violently assaulted by the actor is “objectively false.”

Police arrested Baldwin after the Nov. 2, 2018 scuffle over a parking spot near Baldwin’s apartment building. The actor pleaded guilty to harassment in January and agreed to take an anger-management class.

Cieszkowski sued Baldwin last March claiming that Baldwin’s assault was “physically painful and psychologically traumatic.” Baldwin says in his own lawsuit filed Friday that Cieszkowski’s “supposed” injuries required nothing more than Tylenol.

Advertisement

Douglas Lieb, a lawyer for Cieszkowski, called Baldwin’s lawsuit “a desperate tactic designed to silence Mr. Cieszkowski.”

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term