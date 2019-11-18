Listen Live Sports

All-time ‘Jeopardy!’ champs to vie for share of $1.5 million

November 18, 2019 8:36 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The three top money winners in “Jeopardy!” history will vie for a share of $1.5 million next January.

ABC and the quiz show’s producer said Monday that Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer will compete in prime-time episodes on the network.

The first contestant to win three matches will receive $1 million. Each runner-up will take home $250,000.

Alex Trebek will host the contest, titled “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” and debuting 8 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 7.

Rutter is the top all-time money winner with $4.7 million, followed by Jennings with $3.4 million and Holzhauer with $2.7 million.

In a statement, Trebek said the three have proved they qualify as the “greatest,” and now will compete to be “the best of the best.”

