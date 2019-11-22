Listen Live Sports

Apple delays ‘The Banker’ theatrical release amid review

November 22, 2019 5:13 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Apple has delayed the theatrical release of its first original film, “The Banker” amid misconduct allegations against one of the film’s co-producers.

A person familiar with the plans who was not authorized to discuss them publicly confirmed Friday that the film’s Dec. 6 release was being delayed.

The delay comes days after Apple canceled the film’s premiere at the AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles, citing “some concerns” about the film. The company said it had launched a review.

The Hollywood Reporter published a story Wednesday that said the premiere was canceled after two relatives of a Bernard Garrett Jr., who is a co-producer on the film, accused him of molesting them when they were girls. Attempts to reach Garrett at several phone numbers listed to him were unsuccessful Friday.

The film is based on the life of Garrett’s father, Bernard, who in the 1950s and ‘60s recruited a white man to pose as the face of his expansive real estate and banking business.

