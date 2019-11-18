Listen Live Sports

Australian actor McLachlan faces court on assault charges

November 18, 2019 12:56 am
 
SYDNEY (AP) — A prosecutor told an Australian court that actor Craig McLachlan kissed an actress’s neck, stomach and buttocks more than 20 times during a scene in a stage musical in which he was meant to only simulate a sex act.

Details of charges against the 54-year-old actor who starred in Australian soap operas “Neighbours” and “Home and Away” were aired in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday.

McLachlan is facing multiple charges, including counts of indecent assault, one of attempted indecent assault and others of assault, involving four complainants who worked with him on a production of “The Rocky Horror Show.”

Prosecutor Matt Fisher alleged McLachlan “went beyond the role he was directed to perform” in relation to the allegations, which McLachlan denies.

