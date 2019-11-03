Listen Live Sports

Australian publisher appeals Rush’s defamation payout

November 3, 2019 10:28 pm
 
SYDNEY (AP) — A newspaper publisher appealing Geoffrey Rush’s 2.9 million Australian dollar ($2 million) payout for defamation has told an Australian court there was no evidence the Oscar-winning actor was unable to work or had fewer job offers as a result of damage to his reputation.

Nationwide News is appealing on Monday a Federal Court judge’s ruling that the 68-year-old Australian actor had been defamed by newspaper reports that he had been accused of inappropriate behavior by an actress.

The publisher is also appealing against the size of Rush’s damage awarded for articles published in Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The publisher’s lawyer Tom Blackburn told three Federal Court judges hearing the appeal that the trial judge heard no evidence that Rush had been unable to work.

