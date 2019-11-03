Listen Live Sports

Brian Tarantina of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ dead at 60

November 3, 2019 11:10 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Tarantina, a character actor who most recently known for his role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” has died in his Manhattan home. He was 60.

The New York Police Department says officers responded to the apartment on West 51st Street shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.

They found Tarantina on his couch, fully clothed but unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is being determined by the medical examiner.

His manager Laurie Smith said he had recently had a severe illness . She remembered him as a “wonderful actor and good friend.”

Tarantina had roles in a number of television shows and movies, including “Gilmore Girls” and “BlacKkKlansman.”

