Carol Burnett returning to ‘Mad About You’ revival

November 4, 2019 2:00 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carol Burnett will be among the familiar faces gracing the “Mad About You” revival.

Sony Pictures Television announced Monday that Burnett will reprise her Emmy-winning role as the mother of Helen Hunt’s character. “Mad About You” is returning for a limited run on the Spectrum Originals streaming service later this month.

Hunt and Reiser play the Buchmans, a New York married couple, in the NBC series that aired 164 episodes before its finale in May 1999. The revival will focus on the Buchmans and their marriage after their daughter leaves for college.

“Mad About You” won 12 Emmy Awards, including four for Hunt and one of Burnett in 1997.

The revival debuts on Nov. 20 and will conclude its season on Dec. 18.

