Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 10-16:

Nov. 10: Film composer Ennio Morricone is 91. Blues singer Bobby Rush is 85. Actor Albert Hall (“Ally McBeal,” ”Beloved”) is 82. Country singer Donna Fargo is 78. Lyricist Tim Rice is 75. Actress-dancer Ann Reinking is 70. Actor Jack Scalia is 69. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 63. Actress Mackenzie Phillips (“One Day at a Time”) is 60. Actor Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”) is 56. Comedian Tommy Davidson (“In Living Color”) is 56. Actor Michael Jai White is 55. Country singer Chris Cagle is 51. Comedian Tracy Morgan (“30 Rock”) is 51. Actress Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 50. Actor Orny Adams (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 49. Rapper U-God of Wu-Tang Clan is 49. Rapper Warren G is 49. Actor Walton Goggins (“The Unicorn,” ”The Shield”) is 48. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 45. Singer-guitarist Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World is 44. Rapper Eve is 41. Bassist Chris Joannou of Silverchair is 40. Actress Heather Matarazzo is 37. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 36. Actor Josh Peck (“Drake and Josh”) is 33. Singer Vinz Dery of Nico and Vinz is 29. Actress Zoey Deutch (“Vampire Academy”) is 25. Actress Kiernan Shipka (“Mad Men”) is 20. Actress Mackenzie Foy (“Twilight”) is 19.

Nov. 11: Country singer Narvel Felts is 81. Guitarist Vince Martell of Vanilla Fudge is 74. Keyboardist Jim Peterik of The Ides of March (and formerly of Survivor) is 69. Singer-keyboardist Paul Cowsill of The Cowsills is 68. Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 66. Singer-guitarist Andy Partridge of XTC is 66. Singer Dave Alvin is 64. Synthesizer player Ian Craig Marsh (Human League, Heaven 17) is 63. Actor Stanley Tucci is 59. Actress Demi Moore is 57. Actress Calista Flockhart (“Brothers and Sisters,” ”Ally McBeal”) is 55. Actor Philip McKeon (“Alice”) is 55. Drummer Scott Mercado of Candlebox is 55. Actor Frank John Hughes (“24”) is 52. TV personality Carson Kressley (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 50. Actor David DeLuise (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 48. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 45. Actor Scoot McNairy (“Argo”) is 42. “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” musical director Jon Batiste is 33. Actress Christa B. Allen (“Revenge”) is 28.

Nov. 12: Playwright-actor Wallace Shawn (“The Princess Bride”) is 76. Singer Brian Hyland is 76. Keyboardist Booker T. Jones of Booker T. and the MG’s is 75. Singer Neil Young is 74. Guitarist Buck Dharma of Blue Oyster Cult is 72. Country singer Barbara Fairchild is 69. Actress Megan Mullally (“Will and Grace”) is 61. Actor Sam Lloyd (“Scrubs”) is 56. Bassist David Ellefson (Megadeth) is 55. Actress Rebecca Wisocky (“Devious Maids”) is 48. Actress Radha Mitchell (“Finding Neverland”) is 46. Actress Tamala Jones (“Castle,” ”The Brothers”) is 45. Actress Angela Watson (“Step by Step”) is 45. Singer Tevin Campbell is 43. Actress Ashley Williams (“Huff,” ”Good Morning, Miami”) is 41. Actress Cote de Pablo (“NCIS”) is 40. Actor Ryan Gosling is 39. Bassist Chris Huffman of Casting Crowns is 39. Actress Anne Hathaway is 37. Singer Omarion (B2K) is 35. Drummer Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes is 29.

Advertisement

Nov. 13: Actor Jimmy Hawkins (“It’s a Wonderful Life”) is 78. Blues singer John Hammond is 77. Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 73. Actor Joe Mantegna is 72. Actress Sheila Frazier (“Superfly”) is 71. Actress Tracy Scoggins (“Babylon 5,” ”Lois and Clark”) is 66. Actor Chris Noth (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” ”Sex and the City”) is 65. Actress Whoopi Goldberg is 64. Actor Rex Linn (“CSI: Miami”) is 63. Actress Caroline Goodall (“The Princess Diaries,” ”Schindler’s List”) is 60. Actor Neil Flynn (“Scrubs”) is 59. Trumpeter Walter Kibby of Fishbone is 55. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is 52. Actor Steve Zahn (“Happy, Texas,” ”That Thing You Do!”) is 52. Actor Gerard Butler (“Machine Gun Preacher,” ”The Phantom of the Opera”) is 50. Actress Aisha Hinds (“Under the Dome,” ”True Blood”) is 44. Actress Monique Coleman (“High School Musical”) is 39. Actor Devon Bostick (“The 100,” ”Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) is 28.

Nov. 14: Actress Kathleen Hughes (“Babe”) is 91. Jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis is 85. Writer P.J. O’Rourke is 72. Guitarist James Young of Styx is 70. Singer Stephen Bishop is 68. Pianist Yanni is 65. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 58. Actress Laura San Giacomo (“Just Shoot Me”) is 58. Rapper Reverend Run of Run-DMC is 55. Actor Patrick Warburton (“The Tick,” ”Seinfeld”) is 55. Singer Jeanette Jurado of Expose is 54. Bassist Brian Yale of Matchbox Twenty is 51. Singer Butch Walker (Marvelous 3) is 50. Actor Josh Duhamel (film’s “Transformers,” TV’s “Las Vegas”) is 47. Drummer Travis Barker of Blink-182 is 44. Drummer Robby Shaffer of MercyMe is 44. Actor Brian Dietzen (“NCIS”) is 42. Rapper Shyheim is 42. Bassist Tobin Esperance of Papa Roach is 40. Comedian Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Actor Russell Tovey (“Quantico”) is 38. Actor Cory Michael Smith (“Gotham”) is 33. Actor Graham Patrick Martin (“Major Crimes,” ”Two and a Half Men”) is 28.

Nov. 15: Actor Ed Asner is 90. Singer Petula Clark is 87. Comedian Jack Burns of Burns and Schreiber is 86. Actress Joanna Barnes (“Spartacus,” ”The Parent Trap”) is 85. Actor Yaphet Kotto (“Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 80. Actor Sam Waterston (“Law and Order”) is 79. Singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad of ABBA is 74. Actress Beverly D’Angelo (“National Lampoon’s Vacation”) is 68. Actor James Widdoes (“Animal House”) is 66. News correspondent John Roberts is 63. Bandleader Kevin Eubanks (“The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”) is 62. Comedian Judy Gold is 57. Rapper E-40 is 52. Country singer Jack Ingram is 49. Actor Jonny Lee Miller (“Elementary,” ”Eli Stone”) is 47. Actress Sydney Tamiia Poitier-Heartsong (“Carter,” ”Veronica Mars”) is 46. Drummer David Carr of Third Day is 45. Singer Chad Kroeger of Nickelback is 45. Drummer Jesse Sandoval (The Shins) is 45. Actress Virginie Ledoyen (“The Beach”) is 43. Actor Sean Murray (“NCIS”) is 42. Actress Shailene Woodley is 28. Actress Emma Dumont (“Bunheads”) is 25.

Nov. 16: Actor Steve Railsback is 74. Actor David Leisure (“Empty Nest”) is 69. Actress Marg Helgenberger (“CSI”) is 61. Drummer Mani of Stone Roses is 57. Country singer-guitarist Keith Burns of Trick Pony is 56. Jazz singer Diana Krall is 55. Actor Harry Lennix (“The Blacklist”) is 55. Guitarist Dave Kushner of Velvet Revolver is 53. Actress Lisa Bonet is 52. Actress Tammy Lauren (“Wanda at Large,” ”Martial Law”) is 51. Singer Bryan Abrams of Color Me Badd is 50. Actress Martha Plimpton is 49. Actress Missi Pyle (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”) is 47. Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal is 42. Singer Trevor Penick (O-Town) is 40. Singer Siva Kaneswaran of The Wanted is 31. Comedian Pete Davidson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 26. Actor Noah Gray-Cabey (“Heroes,” ”My Wife and Kids”) is 24.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.