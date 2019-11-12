Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Chicago rapper Lil Reese shot, in critical condition

November 12, 2019 1:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (AP) — Hospital officials say Chicago rapper Lil Reese is in critical condition after being shot at a suburban Chicago intersection.

Advocate Christ Medical Center officials identified the wounded man as Tavares Taylor, who’s known as Lil Reese, and said he’s in critical condition.

Country Club Hills police say officers who responded Monday afternoon to a reported shooting at an intersection found the shooting victim at a local hospital before he was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

A message seeking an update on Taylor’s condition was left Tuesday for hospital officials.

Advertisement

WGN-TV reports witnesses told officers Taylor was being pursued by another car when the pursuing motorist exited his car, opened fire and fled.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

No arrests have been reported. A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for Country Club Hills police.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 Federal RFP Pricing Strategy Training,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardmen train Oman sailors aboard USS Normandy

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes