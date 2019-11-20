Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Dance teacher pleads guilty to exposing teen boy to HIV

November 20, 2019 4:03 am
 
< a min read
      

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A dance teacher who appeared on a reality TV show has pleaded guilty in Tennessee to raping a teenage student and exposing him to the AIDS virus.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Tuesday that 30-year-old John Conner III avoided trial when he pleaded guilty to criminal exposure to HIV, statutory rape by an authority figure and solicitation of a minor.

Investigators say Conner was 26 when he had unprotected sex with a 16-year-old boy he met on social media.

Prosecutors say Conner did not tell the teen that he had HIV. The boy later tested positive for HIV.

Advertisement

Conner has appeared on the Lifetime show “Bring It.” His sentencing is scheduled on Dec. 20.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Conner has two other cases pending involving sexual partners ages 17 and 24.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|19 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address