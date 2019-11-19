Listen Live Sports

Disney Plus user accounts already found on hacking sites

November 19, 2019 10:35 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Disney says its new Disney Plus streaming service doesn’t have a security breach, but some users have been shut out after hackers tried to break into their accounts.

The news site ZDNet found stolen account usernames and passwords selling for $3 on underground hacking forums. Disney’s streaming service costs $7 a month or $70 a year.

Disney says there’s no indication of a security breach on Disney Plus. It says it takes the privacy and security of users’ data seriously.

It’s likely hackers found email and password combinations re-used by Disney Plus subscribers after they’d previously been stolen from other online services.

Disney Plus hasn’t said how many subscribers have had security problems. The new service attracted 10 million subscribers the day it launched earlier this month.

