Domingo to sing at 100th anniversary Salzburg Festival

Plácido Domingo is scheduled to sing two concert performances in Verdi’s “I Vespri Siciliani (The Sicilian Vespers)” next summer as part of the 100th anniversary Salzburg Festival, which features 221 performances over 44 days and includes seven staged operas.

Domingo, who turns 79 in January, has withdrawn from all his U.S. performances since reports by The Associated Press detailed accusations of sexual harassment or other inappropriate, sexually charged conduct.

He received standing ovations in Salzburg at performances of Verdi’s “Luisa Miller” last August and is welcome back pending investigations by the LA Opera and the American Guild of Musical Artists. Helga Rabl-Stadler, president of the Salzburg Festival, said Domingo was engaged two years ago to sing the baritone role of Guido di Montforte on Aug. 16 and 19.

Next summer’s program was announced Wednesday.

