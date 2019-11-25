Listen Live Sports

Dutch queen arrives in Pakistan on 3-day visit as UN rep

November 25, 2019 5:27 am
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit as a U.N. representative for inclusive finance.

She was received Monday by senior officials from the foreign ministry and representatives of Dutch Embassy at the Nur Khan air base outside the capital, Islamabad.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has said in an earlier statement that Queen Maxima is to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi.

She’s promoting a new initiative by Pakistan’s central bank called the Micro Payment Gateway. Pakistan’s Foreign Office described it as “aiming at reducing the costs of small payments and boosting digital transactions to benefit people and promote financial inclusion.”

