Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Elena Ferrante’s new book sparks buzz ahead of awaited debut

November 6, 2019 9:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — At the stroke of midnight, Elena Ferrante’s latest novel debuts in Italy, with bookstores staying open into the wee hours for a legion of excited fans.

Stores planned to offer readings of excerpts of “La vita bugiarda degli adulti” (the lying life of adults) late Wednesday until the much-awaited book goes on sale early Thursday.

Ferrante’s latest novel explores the life of a girl in Naples from age 12 to 16.

Ferrante’s four-novel saga, starting with “My Brilliant Friend,” has sold millions of copies worldwide, with the last book published in 2014. That series began with the tale of the complicated friendship between two young girls in a tough Naples neighborhood.

Advertisement

The new novel’s publication in English is scheduled for June 9.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Ferrante’s use of a pseudonym has inspired quests to learn the author’s identity.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit