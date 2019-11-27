Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Former ‘Survivor’ contestant charged with rape in Tennessee

November 27, 2019 6:07 am
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former contestant on the CBS reality show “Survivor” has been indicted in Tennessee on charges of rape and aggravated assault.

News outlets report 41-year-old Silas Gaither, of Germantown, was indicted Nov. 13 and arrested Monday. He has since posted bail and been released from custody. The indictment says the assault happened in May 2018. Details about the allegations that led to the charges are unclear.

Gaither was on the third season of “Survivor” that started in 2001. He was voted off in the season’s sixth episode. He’s set to appear in court in January. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

