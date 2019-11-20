Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Grammys announce nominees, contenders include Taylor Swift

November 20, 2019 8:28 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The Grammys have announced the first nominees for its 2020 show, and contenders include Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan, who started the job earlier this year, announced at a news conference in New York City on Wednesday morning that Beyoncé’s “Spirit” and Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” will compete for best pop solo performance. Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” — three songs that reached the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — are also nominated for the award.

The Grammys will announce more of its nominees at the conference and then on CBS. The show has 84 categories. The 2020 Grammys will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|19 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1969: Occupation of Alcatraz begins