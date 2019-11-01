Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Grammys to honor Dr. Dre for trailblazing production work

November 1, 2019 5:12 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Dr. Dre, who has produced hits for Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg and more, will be honored by the Recording Academy for his trailblazing production work.

The Recording Academy announced Friday that its Producers & Engineers Wing will pay tribute the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer on Jan. 22 at Village Studios in Los Angeles. The event takes place four days before the 2020 Grammys.

Dre has won six Grammys, three of which he took home as a producer or engineer. Born in Compton, he broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of N.W.A., producing some of the group’s groundbreaking 1988 debut album, “Straight Outta Compton.”

He went on to produce his own hits and multiplatinum albums, along with crafting music for Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Eve, Jay-Z, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Xzibit, the Game, Anderson .Paak and many more.

Advertisement

He also found success outside of rap, producing Top 10 pop hits for Gwen Stefani, Michel’le and Mary J. Blige, helping the R&B queen top the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time with “Family Affair.”

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Dre founded Beats Electronics in 2008 with Jimmy Iovine and six years later they launched a streaming subscription service, Beats Music. Apple acquired both in a $3 billion deal in 2014.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|29 Recorded Future - Predict 2019
10|30 7th Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Nimitz conduct a barricade drill

Today in History

1864: Nevada becomes 36th state in the Union