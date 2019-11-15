Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

November 15, 2019
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., and Chris Stewart, R-Utah

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Mike Quigley, D-Ill.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Jim Himes, D-Conn., and Steve Scalise, R-La.

