The Associated Press
 
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

November 22, 2019 7:05 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Schiff; Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

