The Associated Press
 
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

November 29, 2019 7:05 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., and Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker.

CNN’s “State of the Union” —Klobuchar and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Doug Collins, R-Ga., and Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

