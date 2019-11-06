Listen Live Sports

Halperin’s ‘How to Beat Trump’ sells 502 copies in 1st week

November 6, 2019 5:54 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Halperin’s first book since his career was upended by allegations of sexual harassment is clearly no “Game Change.”

“How to Beat Trump” sold just 502 copies in its first week. The numbers were reported Wednesday by NPD BookScan, which tracks around 85% of print sales. Published Oct. 29 by Regan Arts, “How to Beat Trump” compiles comments from such Democratic strategists as Donna Brazile, David Axelrod and James Carville. News of the book came out in August and was met with widespread criticism, with the major networks saying they would not interview Halperin and even some of the book’s contributors distancing themselves.

Halperin was once a top political commentator who teamed with John Heilemann on the million-selling “Game Change,” an inside account of the 2008 presidential election.

