Holiday TV forecast: a sleighful of movies, music, a Grinch

November 27, 2019 10:18 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — There are enough holiday TV movies to overturn Santa’s sleigh this season, with Oprah Winfrey’s OWN channel and a new streaming service adding to the cargo.

Romances rule as usual, among them Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas at Dollywood” with Dolly Parton herself playing matchmaker.

Some holiday films are adding inclusive twists. Among the examples: a Freeform channel ghost story with a same-sex couple and Hanukkah shout-outs in Hallmark and Lifetime movies.

Other holiday TV options include music and variety shows with John Legend, Kacey Musgraves and Trisha Yearwood.

Those looking for classics can turn to animated specials including “The Little Drummer Boy” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” or the evergreen 1946 film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring Jimmy Stewart.

