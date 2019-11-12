In ‘The Report,’ setting the record on torture straight

NEW YORK (AP) — The unredacted Senate Intelligence Committee report on the CIA’s enhanced interrogation program runs approximately 6,700 pages and includes some 38,000 footnotes. It doesn’t exactly scream Hollywood.

But from an early stage, writer-director Scott Z. Burns was drawn to the Congressional quest to detail and bring to light the CIA’s torturing of detainees in the wake of Sept. 11. He zeroed in, ultimately, on Daniel J. Jones, the lead investigator for the Senate Intelligence Committee, who toiled for five years on an investigation that culminated with the 2014 release of a 525-page summary.

Its findings discredited the still widely held belief that torture techniques contributed to the capture of Osama bin Laden.

“The Report,” starring Adam Driver, opens this weekend.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.