Italy’s Uffizi to partner with Hong Kong on art exhibitions

November 28, 2019 8:54 am
 
ROME (AP) — Italy’s Uffizi Galleries says it will partner with Hong Kong culture authorities on exhibitions.

The Florence museum said it and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s Leisure and Culture Services Department will collaborate to “generate and present” exhibitions in Hong Kong over the next five years and develop professional exchange programs.

Uffizi director Eike Schmidt signed the memorandum of understanding on Thursday in Hong Kong with department director Vincent Liu.

The first exhibition, to start in September 2020 at the Hong Kong Museum of Art, focuses on Sandro Botticelli, whose works are among the Uffizi’s star attractions. The paintings that will travel to Hong Kong weren’t immediately disclosed.

The German director has stressed innovation and cultural openness since becoming the first foreigner at the Uffizi’s helm in 2015.

