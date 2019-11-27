Jane Seymour on finding new love in her mid-60s: No Tinder

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jane Seymour says her experience of new love later in life drew her to Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method.”

Seymour was in her mid-60s when her husband of 20 years decided it was over. She says she thought it was ridiculous when her children told her to check out Tinder. Fate intervened when Seymour ran into an acquaintance for the first time in nearly 40 years.

“The Kominsky Method’’ co-stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.

Seymour plays an old flame of Arkin’s character who runs into him at a funeral following the death of their spouses.

Seymour has been with boyfriend and British film director David Green since 2014, about a year after her divorce from filmmaker James Keach, who directed “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” Seymour’s iconic role.

