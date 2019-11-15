Listen Live Sports

Kanye West wants to build amphitheater on his Wyoming ranch

November 15, 2019 2:34 pm
 
CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Officials in Wyoming have received a building permit application from Kanye West for a proposed amphitheater on property owned by the rapper.

West recently announced that he plans to move the headquarters of his shoe and clothing company, Adidas Yeezy, to Cody.

He also wants to build a 70,000-square-foot (6,500-square-meter) amphitheater on his 4,000-acre (1,600-hectare) ranch.

The Cody Enterprise reports the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission plans to discuss the proposed “West Meditation Space Large Impact Structure” on Tuesday.

West has worked on or recorded his past three albums in Wyoming, including the recently released “Jesus Is King.”

The planning commission will recommend whether county commissioners should approve the project.

Cody, a town with 10,000 people, was named for wild West showman William Frederick “Buffalo Bill” Cody.

