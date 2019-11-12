Listen Live Sports

Kris Kristofferson gives surprise performance at Fargo bar

November 12, 2019 7:18 pm
 
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Kris Kristofferson surprised customers when he performed with an acoustic guitar at a North Dakota bar after a band taped a request to the singer-songwriter’s tour bus.

Kristofferson stopped at Dempsey’s Public House in downtown Fargo on Saturday night and asked to sing with the band 32 Below.

KFGO-AM reports the band had taped a note to Kristofferson’s tour bus door. The note said the band was “huge fans” and “would be absolutely stoked” if Kristofferson came to the bar and allowed them to buy him “a beer or five.”

Dempsey’s General Manager Jeff Fonder says Kristofferson performed “Me and Bobby McGee.”

32 Below later said on Facebook: “We played a legendary song with the legend who wrote it!”

Kristofferson was in town to perform at the Fargo Theatre.

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com

