Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Latest: Chicago still trying to recover Jussie probe funds

November 20, 2019 5:25 pm
 
1 min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on legal battle between city of Chicago and Jussie Smollett (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Chicago will continue in its efforts to recover the cost of the investigation into claims by former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

Chicago police say the alleged attack on Smollett was staged, and he was charged with making a false report. Prosecutors dropped the case in March.

Advertisement

Smollett’s attorneys this week claimed the actor’s $10,000 payment after the close of a criminal case should prevent Chicago from seeking reimbursement for a police investigation. On Tuesday, they filed a counterclaim against the city, accusing Chicago of malicious prosecution that caused humiliation and extreme distress.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Bill McCaffrey, the spokesman for Chicago’s law department, says the presiding judge has already ruled in the city’s favor and that officials “expect to be successful in defeating these counterclaims.”

___

9:05 a.m.

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett says his $10,000 payment after the close of a criminal case should prevent Chicago from seeking reimbursement for a police investigation of his claim that he was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

Smollett’s attorneys filed a response Tuesday to Chicago’s lawsuit in federal court. They also filed a counterclaim against the city, saying Smollett was the victim of a malicious prosecution that caused humiliation and extreme distress.

Smollett told police he was beaten in January by two men who looped a noose around his neck. Chicago police said it was staged, and Smollett was charged with making a false report.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

But prosecutors in March dropped the case. Smollett maintains his innocence but agreed to let authorities keep a $10,000 bail

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|19 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mass, National Guard tests Virtual Convoy Operations Trainer

Today in History

1969: Occupation of Alcatraz begins