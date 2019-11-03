Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Maryland governor criticizes ban of ‘thin blue line’ flag

November 3, 2019 3:41 pm
 
GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — A decision by a county executive in Maryland to ban a police station from displaying a “thin blue line” flag is drawing criticism from Gov. Larry Hogan.

The wooden flag was a gift from a local resident in recognition of National First Responders Day. It was to be displayed in the 5th District Station.

News outlets report that Democratic Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said the flag provides a symbol of “support” to some, but is a symbol of “dismissiveness” to others.

The “thin blue line” flag has been labeled by some as a response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hogan, a Republican, said in a series of tweets Sunday that he was “offended and disgusted” that Elrich had prohibited officers from displaying the flag.

