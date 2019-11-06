Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Met Opera to hold celebration of Jessye Norman on Nov. 24

November 6, 2019 2:34 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera will hold a tribute to Jessye Norman on Nov. 24 that celebrates the life and career of the late soprano.

Latonia Moore, Eric Owens, Lise Davidsen, J’Nai Bridges and Leah Hawkins are scheduled to perform, the company said Wednesday, along with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, pianist Mark Markham, composer/pianist Damien Sneed, the Met chorus and the Met’s “Porgy and Bess” chorus.

Speakers will include Anna Deavere Smith, Gloria Steinem and former French Culture Minister Jack Lang.

Norman died Sept. 30 at age 74. She was hailed at the Met for her Wagnerian performances as Elisabeth in “Tannhaeuser,” Sieglinde in “Die Walkuere” and Kundry in “Parsifal,” and for the title role in Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos.”

