Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Miranda Lambert is bold, funny and ready to rock again

November 1, 2019 11:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Miranda Lambert is back, as bold and fun as she ever was, with a new album of rock-influenced country songs that reflect a woman stepping into a new chapter of her life and career.

Lambert said writing for “Wildcard,” her new album dropping Friday, made her feel like she’s gotten her fire back and she doesn’t feel so internal and broody as she was four years ago.

It’s her first solo record since her critically acclaimed double album, “The Weight of These Wings,” that came after her divorce from Blake Shelton. The new record reflects more of the rock-edged country that she displayed on her 2005 debut album “Kerosene,” with plenty of her well-known wit and sarcasm.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb