Mo’Nique sues Netflix for discrimination in show offer

November 14, 2019 4:26 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mo’Nique is suing Netflix for race and sex discrimination in its offer for a proposed comedy special.

The comedian and Oscar-winning actress says Netflix offered her $500,000 for a comedy special and refused to negotiate further. The suit says that stands in contrast to deals reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars for comedy specials from Chris Rock, Ellen DeGeneres, Dave Chapelle and Ricky Gervais.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The suit says Netflix violated California’s fair employment laws and is representative of a major pay gap in all employment for black women. It claims Netflix has a corporate culture that tolerates racial insensitivity and impropriety.

An email to a Netflix spokesman seeking comment has yet to be returned.

