Netflix to keep New York City’s iconic Paris Theatre open

November 26, 2019 9:12 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s last surviving single-screen movie house will remain open, thanks to Netflix.

The streaming platform on Monday announced a lease agreement to keep the Paris Theatre open for special events, screenings and theatrical releases.

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos says in a statement that the company is “incredibly proud to preserve this historic New York institution so it can continue to be a cinematic home for film lovers.”

The theater located near Central Park shuttered its doors in August and was reopened in October after Netflix announced it will screen Noah Baumbach’s new movie, Marriage Story, for a limited time.

The 581-seat venue opened in September 1948 and originally specialized in showing French films.

It is known as one of the oldest art-house theaters in the country.

