The Associated Press
 
New baby and new music: Ricky Martin hosts the Latin Grammys

November 12, 2019 5:08 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Between a household with four children, the release of a new single and his debut as host of the Latin Grammys, Ricky Martin hasn’t gotten much sleep lately. But it’s all good.

The Puerto Rican star is excited to perform his latest song “Cántalo” with Residente and Bad Bunny at Thursday’s awards show, as well as having fun as its master of ceremonies along with actresses Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega. He is also getting ready to release a new album and go on tour in 2020. All with a newborn (Renn), a 10-month-old baby (Lucía) and his 11-year-old twins (Matteo and Valentino.)

And as a hands-on dad, he tells The Associated Press he can do it all as long as he’s with his family: “Everyone travels to Las Vegas and everyone goes on tour.”

The 20th annual Latin Grammys will be televised live on Univision from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

